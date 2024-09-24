The Magic Number in Georgia's Matchup Against Alabama
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their regular season matchup agains the Crimson Tide, these two teams will be racing to a magic number.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will renew their highly anticipated rivalry this Saturday. As the two playoff hopefuls meetup once more, there are a ton of key factors that will likely dictate the outcome of this game. But amongst the usual suspects (time of possession, turnover battles, line of scrimmage control) there is a magic number that is the key to victory.
That magic number in question? The number 30. The significance behind this number, while simple in theory has had massive consequences in this series. Since 1895, Alabama and Georgia have met a total of 73 times. In those 73 games, the team that reaches 30 points first is 22-0. Not only is the team to reach 30-points undefeated, they have held their opponents to under 30 points a staggering 21 times (2008 is the only exception).
The Bulldogs were the most recent team to acheive the magic number, as Kelee Ringo's "chip six" was the deciding factor in the 2021 national championship game. It was Georgia's first victory over Alabama since 2007 and their first national title since 1980.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will begin the chase for the magic number this Saturday, September 28th. Kickoff for this matchup is currently set for 7:30.
