Todd Gurley Reveals What School He Almost Went To
The Georgia Bulldogs are known for having some of college football’s most iconic running backs in the history of the sport and have continuously produced high level players at the position. But few names are as iconic as Todd Gurley.
Georgia played for the Bulldogs from 2012-2014 where he rushed for 3,285 yards, which was the second highest in Georgia history at the time. But while the named “Gurley” is synonymous with the Red and Black, the Bulldogs’ running back almost went elsewhere.
During the TV show “SEC This Morning”, Gurley was asked what school he would have gone to had the Bulldogs not recruited him.
“I would say if UNC didn’t go on suspension, I would go to UNC probably.” Said Gurley, who is a native from the state of North Carolina.
The Tar Heels received a three 3 probabation and postseason ban for the 2012 season after the NCAA determine that the school was partaking in academic fraud with its players.
While it’s hard to imagine such a massive name such as Todd Gurley playing anywhere other than the University of Georgia. The running back’s comments are enough to spark “what if?” thoughts amongst fans.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.