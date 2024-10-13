Major Prospect in 2025 Recruiting Class Announces Commitment Date
A top player in the 2025 recruiting class has revealed the date on which he will be committing.
One of the most highly coveted players in the 2025 college football recruiting class has announced the day on which they will announce the school that they will be committing to. Elijah Griffin, a 5-star defensive line prospect from Savannah, Georgia, has revealed that he will be committing to the school of his choosing on Friday, October 18th.
According to 247 Sports, Griffin is the fourth-rated player nationally and is the highest-ranked player in the state of Georgia. Experts believe that Griffin's top 3 is between the Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans, and the Miami Hurricanes. He has recently taken official visits to all three schools.
Griffin's commitment will provide a massive boost to whichever team he chooses and his decision will be highly followed by numerous teams as the college football world prepares for an exciting week 8 of college football.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily