Twenty Georgia Bulldogs Listed on Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist

The Georgia Bulldogs have a massive number of players listed on the Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist.

Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) reacts after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) reacts after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Football has been synonymous with NFL Draft talent for a handful of years now and the 2024 college football season is shaping up to be no exception to this rule. As the Dawgs' week one matchup inches closer, a staggering 20 Georgia players have been placed on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is a showcase for college football seniors to perform drills and play in an exhibition match ahead of the NFL Draft. The massive number of potential Senior Bowl members also bodes well for Georgia's chances at breaking the NFL record for players selected in a draft.

Georgia Bulldogs on 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist

  • Carson Beck
  • Dillion Bell
  • Oscar Delp
  • Dylan Fairchild
  • Daylen Everette
  • Dan Jackson
  • Earnest Greene
  • Warren Brinson
  • Dominic Lovett
  • Smael Mondon
  • Arian Smith
  • Nazir Stackhouse
  • Xavier Truss
  • Jalon Walker
  • Mykel Williams
  • Colbie Young
  • Malaki Starks
  • Benjamin Yurosek
  • Jared Wilson
  • Tate Ratledge

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

