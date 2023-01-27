Two Bulldogs Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

After strong rookie campaigns, two member's of Georgia's historic 2022 NFL Draft class have been named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

Linebacker Quay Walker (Green Bay) and defensive lineman Jordan Davis (Philadelphia) were both named to the team. Walker and Davis were both First Round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Per Pro Football Reference, Quay Walker started 16 out of 17 games at linebacker for the Packers. Playing 81% of Green Bay's defensive snaps, Walker totaled 121 tackles with 5 for a loss. He also forced 3 fumbles.

Jordan Davis' Philadelphia Eagles are still in the NFL Playoffs, preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Davis has started 5 games for the Eagles at nose tackle, but injuries only allowed him to play in 13 of Philadelphia's games so far.

Davis has had to battle for playing time as Philadelphia is loaded with veteran-talent across the defensive line. He currently rotates in with guys like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, and Ndamukong Suh - Cox and Suh are former All-Pros. With all of the talent in front of him, Davis has still been able to get in on a third of the snaps, totaling 18 tackles.

