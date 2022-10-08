Player Props for Georgia vs Auburn

Georgia comes into their third SEC matchup of the season as a 29.5-point favorite over the Auburn Tigers, according to SISportBook. This will be the 127th game in the historic rivalry and Georgia has been the more dominant team as of late.

The game being played in Sanford Stadium is also a huge factor for Saturday as the Tigers have not beaten the Bulldogs on the road since 2005. Georgia's recent dominance is a big reason why they currently possess an overall record of 62-56-8 all-time in the series, and they also currently hold a five-game win streak in the series. So, with Georgia expected to take care of business against Auburn, what are some of the player props available for you to wager on perhaps?

Georgia vs Auburn Player Props courtesy of PrizePicks.com

Stetson Bennett - Total Passing yards (275.5)

Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing Yards (13.5)

Stetson Bennett - Total Rushing + Passing Yards (288.5)

Stetson Bennett - Passing Touchdowns (2.0)

Stetson Bennett - Pass Completions (24.5)

Ladd McConkey - Total Receiving Yards (40.5)

Brock Bowers - Total Receiving Yards (61.5)

Brock Bowers - Receiving Touchdowns (0.5)

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: CBS

Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN