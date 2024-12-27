WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Practice Ahead of Sugar Bowl Matchup
See the Bulldogs in action as they prepare for their Sugar Bowl matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from their College Football Playoff matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The winner of this game will advance to the semifinals and will be one step closer to a chance to play in the national championship.
With kickoff for this highly touted matchup quickly approaching, the Bulldogs have been vigorously preparing and have begun holding practices for the game. Earlier this week, media members were able to look in and view a Bulldogs practice at the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens as the Dawgs prepare for their trip to New Orleans.
The Bulldogs will look to recreate their previous successes and maintain their win streak over Notre Dame as they face the Irish on New Year’s Day. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs to Face Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Sugar Bowl
- Georgia Defensive Player in Transfer Portal To Visit With SEC School
- Gunner Stockton Could Be a Familiar Story for Georgia Football
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily