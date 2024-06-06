WATCH: Kamari Lassiter Makes Impressive Play During Houston Texans Practice
Former Georgia Bulldog, and now Houston Texans rookie Kamari Lassiter is already making plays for his new team in practice.
In this story:
During his time at the University of Georgia, Kamari Lassiter was a lockdown corner for the Bulldogs defense. It appears that he has translated those abilities in the NFL, as he was shown breaking up a pass during a Houston Texans practice.
Not only was the play itself super impressive, but the fact that it was against Texans’ starting receiver
Stefan Diggs makes it even more impressive.
Lassiter finished his three-year career with the Bulldogs with 26 pass breakups and more than 85
tackles. His skill set and pass-defending abilities earned him a second-round draft selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is expected to make an immediate impact on the Texans this fall.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders (Round 1 - 13th Overall)
- Amarius Mims – Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - 18th Overall)
- Ladd McConkey – Las Angeles Chargers (Round 2 - 34th Overall)
- Kamari Lassiter – Houston Texans (Round 2 - 42nd Overall)
- Javon Bullard – Green Bay Packers (Round 2 - 58th Overall)
- Tykee Smith – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Round 3 - 89th Overall)
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger – Buffalo Bills (Round 5 - 141st overall)
- Zion Logue – Atlanta Falcons (Round 6 - 197th Overall)
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Published