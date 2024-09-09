WATCH: Kirby Smart Previews Georgia's Matchup Against Kentucky
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart previews matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Georgia Bulldogs will get their conference schedule kicked off this week against the Kentucky Wildcats as they will travel up to Lexington for the game. Kentucky got their conference schedule started against South Carolina this past weekend and got handled by the Gamecocks, losing by a final score of 31-6. Georgia is looking to move on to 3-0 while Kentucky is looking for a bounce back.
Georgia handled business last week against Tennessee Tech with dominating performances on boths sides of the ball while Kentucky got routed by South Carolina with a final score of 31-6. It was a tough day offensively for the Wildcats as quarterback Brock Vandagriff finished his day with just 10 passes, completing three of them and pressure in his face just about every play. It's a big weekend for both programs and head coach Kirby Smart took the podium on Monday to preview of the matchup:
According to Draft Kings, the Bulldogs are currently -24 point favorites over the Wildcats. This is the third straight time this season that the Bulldogs have opened as double-digit favorites over their opponents.
