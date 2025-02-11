What Georgia Football Needs Out of Linebacker CJ Allen in 2025
What Georgia needs out of their starting linebacker CJ Allen during the 2025 season.
As Georgia fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, one name they’ll have their eyes on is CJ Allen. The highly touted linebacker has high potential, but for him to truly separate himself from other linebackers in college football, there are a few key aspects of his game that fans need to see shine.
1. Leadership on the Field
One of the most essential traits that Georgia fans need to see from CJ Allen is leadership. As the Bulldogs continue to build a championship-caliber defense, Allen must rise to the occasion and become the vocal leader in the linebacker room. Georgia’s defense thrives on discipline, and that starts with having someone who can command the defense on every play.
Whether it’s helping teammates align properly before the snap or stepping in when someone is out of position, Allen must take charge and make sure the defense is always lined up correctly. Fans need to see him not just as a player who executes assignments, but as someone who holds everyone around him accountable. A linebacker who can spot mistakes and correct them quickly on the fly, especially in high-pressure moments, is a huge asset to any defense.
2. Flashes on the Field
Georgia fans are accustomed to seeing incredible plays from their linebackers, and they want to see something special from CJ Allen. Whether it’s a bone-crushing tackle, an electrifying interception, or a clutch sack at a pivotal moment, fans need to witness that moment when they say, “Wow, who is that guy?”
It could be a game-changing play, like a chase-down tackle where Allen prevents a ball carrier from scoring a touchdown, or a key stop on 4th and 1, blowing up a run play and giving the offense a chance to win the game. For Allen to stand out, he must make those types of plays that leave an impression on fans and show the nation that he’s not just another linebacker, he's a difference-maker.
3. Tap Into His Potential
Finally, for CJ Allen to truly rise above his peers, Georgia needs to unleash his full potential. This means putting him in situations where he can affect the game in multiple ways, whether that’s getting after the quarterback, batting down passes which he did well last year, or eliminating explosive plays before they develop.
As a linebacker, Allen is expected to be versatile and this is where Georgia fans will be watching closely. If he can disrupt passing lanes, apply pressure on the quarterback, and shut down runs before they turn into big gains, Allen will quickly prove that he can be an elite talent. Georgia's defense thrives when their linebackers are capable of all-around playmaking, and Allen needs to showcase that he has the skills to be a disruptive force on all fronts.
Conclusion
For CJ Allen to separate himself as one of the top linebackers in college football, Georgia fans need to see leadership, playmaking ability, and versatility. He must command the defense, make the big plays that get the crowd roaring, and prove he can eliminate explosive plays with his skill set. The Bulldogs have a championship-level defense, and Allen has all the tools to be a cornerstone of that unit. It’s time for him to step up and show the world what he’s capable of.
