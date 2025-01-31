What Recent Commit Zech Fort Brings to Georgia Football
Here is what the Georgia Bulldogs' latest commit will bring to the Dawgs' 2026 recruiting class.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned a commitment from 4-star safety prospect Zech Fort earlier this week adding to their rapidly developing 2026 recruiting class. Fort is currently the highest-ranked of Georgia's five commitments in this class and has already created a ton of excitement within the Dawgs' fan base. But what will the highly talented prospect bring to Georgia football?
Fort's frame and stature are extremely similar to former Georgia stand-out Javon Bullard. According to 247 Sports, the safety stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs about 190 pounds. His play style and position suggest that the safety will likely be an enforcer in the run game and have excellent instincts. The position expectation for Fort is the STAR position, similar to what Tykee Smith played for the Dawgs during the 2023 season.
While the physicality and instinctual play that Fort possesses are certainly enough to excite Bulldog fans. His off-field attitude and passion are arguably his most exciting traits. According to coaches and scouts, the safety "just wants to play football" and has had a desire to play for the Dawgs for quite some time.
Fort's drive for the sport of football, overall athleticism, and passion for "The G" make him an excellent addition to the Bulldogs 2026 recruiting class and have the potential to make him one of the next "greats" on the Georgia Bulldogs' defense.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Jontavius Wyman, CB
- Seven Cloud, DL
