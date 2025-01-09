Where Will Carson Beck Transfer to? Predicting the Quarterback's Next Move
Where could former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck end up following his entrance into the transfer portal?
The college football offseason became a little more interesting this week as surprising news came in that Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck would be entering the transfer portal. Beck had originally announced his intentions to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following a season-ending injury suffered during the SEC Championship game, but it appears that the quarterback will remain at the collegiate level for one more season.
With such a big name at a highly-desired position in the portal, many have begun to theorize where the veteran quarterback may end up. In an interview with ESPN's Pat Mcafee, college football insider Pete Thamel stated that he believed Beck would likely join the Miami Hurricanes, a school located in his home state of Florida.
Following the departure of first-round projection Cam Ward to the NFL, the Hurricanes are in desperate need of a quarterback. Given that Beck is a veteran quarterback currently in the market for a new team, the two parties seem to be a perfect match for each other. It should also be noted that Beck's current girlfriend Hanna Cavinder reportedly attends Miami as well.
While there are no "sure things" when it comes to the wild world of recruiting in college football. It is safe to say that it would not be a surprise should Carson Beck play for "The U" during the 2025 college football season.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- RB, Micah Bell (Vanderbilt)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
