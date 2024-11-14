Will Georgia Football Wear Black Jerseys Against Tennessee?
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, fans are asking one very important question...
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from what is arguably the most important home game of the Kirby Smart era. As the 7th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers travel to Athens this Saturday, winning will be imperative for the Dawgs to keep their playoff hopes alive.
With such an important contest looming, fans of the Red and Black have begun taking measures to ensure that the 7:30 kickoff will be an extremely hostile environment for the volunteers. One of those measures comes in the form of a "blackout," where fans have been encouraged by social media accounts and even Georgia players themselves to wear black while inside Sanford. This, of course, has sparked the question, "Will Georgia be wearing black jerseys on Saturday?"
While the Georgia Bulldogs themselves have not confirmed what uniform combination they will be wearing, it is worth noting that the Dawgs have dawned their iconic black jerseys just three times during Kirby Smart's tenure as head coach. And have not worn them in-game since the shortened COVID season in 2020.
Black jerseys have been a divisive subject amongst Georgia fans since they were first worn in 2007. Since that time, one sector of the fanbase believes that the uniform combination is iconic and should be used at least once a season. While others believe that the jerseys are "cursed" and the Dawgs are better suited to sticking with their traditional red jerseys.
While Sanford Stadium is likely to be "blacked out" thanks to fans, it is unclear as to whether or not the Bulldogs on the field will follow suit with their uniform combinations. But no matter the jersey color the Dawgs show up in, Saturday's environment is expected to be legendary.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
