Zachariah Branch Announces Commitment to Georgia
Former USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch announces commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season unfortunately came to an end in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, so the attention has now shifted to next season. Following the loss, it didn't take long for Georgia to start getting active in the transfer portal. Former USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch has announced his commitment to Georgia.
This past season, Zachariah finished the season with 47 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown. Over the last two seasons, he racked up 78 receptions for 823 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
It seemed likely that Georgia was going to go looking for a wide receiver in the portal this offseason. They have done so the last few years and they immediately started showing interest in available wide receivers in the portal when the window opened. Branch now becoming one of the first addditions for Georgia this offseason.
The Bulldogs also earned a commitment from Branch's brother Zion, who played safety for the Trojans with Zachariah. Now both Branchs will be in Athens for the 2025 season.
