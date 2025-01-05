Zion Branch Announces Commitment to Georgia
Former USC safety Zion Branch has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season unfortunately came to an end in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs, so the attention has now shifted to next season. Following the loss, it didn't take long for Georgia to start getting active in the transfer portal. Former USC safety Zion Branch has announced his commitment to Georgia.
Not only that, but Georgia also landed Branch's brother Zachariah Branch, who plays wide receiver. This past season, Zachariah finished the season with 47 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown. Over the last two seasons, he racked up 78 receptions for 823 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Zion had 19 tackles and a sack this past season. Over his career at USC, he had 41 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
It seemed likely that Georgia was going to go looking for a wide receiver in the portal this offseason. They have done so the last few years and they immediately started showing interest in available wide receivers in the portal when the window opened. They also showed interest in adding a safety and now both Branch's have joined the Bulldogs filling both of those needs.
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
- Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
- Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.