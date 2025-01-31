Georgia Football Recruiting Big Board - Names to Know in 2026 at WR
The state of Georgia is loaded down at the WR position in the class of 2026. We take a look at the names Georgia Football fans need to know moving forward.
Georgia has long been a hotspot for football talent, and the 2026 recruiting class is no different at the wide receiver position. From speedsters to polished route runners, several players are making a name for themselves and garnering attention from top college programs. Here’s a look at some of Georgia’s wide receivers and athlete recruits for the class of 2026, showcasing their skills and potential as they head into the next chapter of their football careers.
Devin Carter – Auburn Commit, Douglas County High School (6'0, 175 lbs)
Devin Carter is a speed demon on the field, and any defense that tries to play man coverage against him is in for a tough day. At 6’0, 175 lbs, Carter’s ability to blow past defenders and take the top off any defense sets him apart. With an impressive burst off the line and unmatched acceleration, he’s one of the most dangerous deep threats in Georgia. His commitment to Auburn shows that the Tigers are getting a player who can stretch the field and make explosive plays. Carter is a game-changer who has the potential to make an immediate impact.
Aaron Gregory – Texas A&M Commit, Douglas County High School (6'3, 170 lbs)
Aaron Gregory brings size, skill, and precision to the receiver position. Standing at 6’3 and weighing in at 170 lbs, Gregory’s ability to run crisp, polished routes and make contested catches makes him a dangerous weapon on the field. He uses his height and athleticism to his advantage, positioning himself perfectly in the air to make tough grabs in traffic. His work ethic and attention to detail have helped him become one of the most reliable and consistent wide receivers in Georgia. With a commitment to Texas A&M, Gregory’s route-running ability and clutch performances are something Aggies fans can look forward to. There's also some in the scouting world that think Gregory could be an All-American safety. He's a football player first.
Ryan Mosley – Uncommitted Carrollton High School (6'4, 206 lbs)
Ryan Mosley is a big-bodied wide receiver who has proven himself as one of the top prospects in Georgia. Standing at 6'4 and weighing 206 lbs, Mosley uses his size and strong hands to track and catch passes in difficult situations. He made his presence felt during his team’s state championship run against Grayson, showcasing his ability to make crucial catches in clutch moments. Mosley’s natural ball-tracking ability and his hands make him a nightmare for defenders.
Kei'Maurii Miles – Uncommitted, Carver Columbus High School (6'3, 165 lbs)
Kei'Maurii Miles is an electrifying athlete with the speed and agility to break open games. Standing at 6 '3 and weighing 165 lbs, Miles is at his best in open space, where he can make defenders miss and use his quickness to leave them in the dust. Having competed for a GHSA state championship against Burke County, Miles showed that he thrives in high-stakes situations. His ability to take off once past the defense makes him a dangerous threat on any play. Despite being uncommitted, Miles is a player to keep an eye on as he continues to rise in the recruiting ranks.
Deion Thomas – Uncommitted, Westlake High School (6'3, 195 lbs)
Deion Thomas is a versatile athlete who can do it all. Standing at 6'3 and 195 lbs, Thomas is a wide receiver who is a quarterback’s best friend. He can bail his QB out with ridiculous catches and is not afraid to go up and get the ball in traffic. His blocking is a standout feature, as he takes great pride in creating opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, Thomas has shown that he can contribute on defense, playing outside linebacker as well. With his all-around skill set and uncommitted status, Thomas is a player who can play multiple roles at the next level.
Kentrell White – Uncommitted, Grady High School (6'4, 201 lbs)
Kentrell White’s size and athleticism make him a tough matchup for any defense. At 6'4 and 201 lbs, White has the ability to get in behind linebackers and make plays down the field. His ball location skills are exceptional, as he’s consistently in the right place at the right time to make a catch. White is also an asset in run schemes, as his versatility allows him to be used in jet sweeps and other creative plays. Being uncommitted, White’s future is wide open, but his size and playmaking ability make him one of the most intriguing prospects in Georgia.
Darnell Collins – Uncommitted, Rome High School (6'4, 190 lbs)
Darnell Collins is a wide receiver who simply knows how to make plays. Standing at 6 '4 and weighing 190 lbs, Collins excels at making contested catches and showing off his physicality to outmuscle defenders. His desire to make plays and help his team succeed is evident on every snap. In addition to his receiving skills, Collins has also demonstrated that he’s a safety for Rome, making key contributions on the defensive side of the ball as well. His ability to come through in clutch moments makes him a prospect to watch as he heads toward the next stage of his football career.
Final Thoughts
These wide receivers and playmakers represent the bright future of Georgia high school football. From speedsters like Devin Carter and Kei'Maurii Miles to polished route runners like Aaron Gregory, each player has a unique skill set that will translate well to the collegiate level. As they continue to make their mark in Georgia and beyond, these athletes are sure to be some of the most exciting players in the upcoming college football seasons. Whether committed or still uncommitted, their potential is undeniable, and college programs will be watching them closely.
