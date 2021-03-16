What Spring Ball Means for Georgia's O-Line

The Georgia offensive line was a strength last season and this year they look to build on the progress they made a year ago.

One thing was clear last year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken: Georgia was going to use its offensive line as an asset in order to create yardage in a variety of ways. And while the process was a work in progress, the offensive line proved to be a strength at times, especially in pass protection.

This year they return three starters in Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer and Warren McClendon. Those three have a significant head start on their current backups, but anything can happen in camp battles.

One change fans can be on the lookout for is McClendon potentially moving from right tackle to left tackle. His pass-pro sets are a thing of beauty and he has the athletic traits required in order to explode out of his stance and back-pedal. He doesn't give ground and is currently the best pass blocker the Bulldogs have.

He isn't a liability in the run game, but it certainly isn't his strength and the right-tackle position is built for strong run blockers. One of the tackle positions appears up for grabs in camp, and it will likely come down to Xavier Truss, Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones.

Here is the projected offensive line for the Bulldogs before spring camp begins:

LT Warren McClendon

LG Jamaree Salyer

C Warren Ericson

RG Justin Shaffer

RT Xavier Truss

The Salyer experiment at tackle worked out OK for the Bulldogs last season. But Salyer's NFL future is likely at guard. He possesses above-average athleticism for a guard, and can provide a level of versatility for Georgia schematically.

A big question mark is the center position. This is one of the most underrated positions on the offensive side of the ball, as the center often acts as the quarterback of the offensive line.

This battle appears to be a two-way race between Ericson and Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger. Ericson is penciled in as the starter because he closed the year as such and by all accounts has the early lead in the battle.

However, Van Pran-Grainger is the future of the center position at Georgia. It should be noted that the loser of this battle will likely compete for time at guard.

Three starters are likely in place at the moment. Salyer and Shaffer will anchor the interior and McClendon should get the start at tackle, although it could be at either spot. The rest of the jobs are up for grabs.

Leads in position battles change hands frequently in spring practice, especially for the offensive line. Expect to hear a variety of names making strides in spring camp for an offensive line spot.

There's also a wild-card name to look out for along the line: Austin Blaske. Sources raved throughout his first year on campus about his intensity and skill level. He will likely compete for playing time at all five positions this spring, while honing in on center and tackle.

You May Also Like

Players to Watch Heading Into Camp

What Has Georgia Figured Out on Offense Heading Into Spring

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.