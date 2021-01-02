NFL Draft Stock Update - UGA Players Left with Decisions

Coming into the day, there were multiple Bulldogs who would be faced with tough draft decisions following the Peach Bowl. There has been debate on each player as to whether or not they will return for a national championship next season, and Friday in the Peach Bowl, we got one step closer to their decision. Here is how each of those players stock fared against the Bearcats.

Azeez Ojulari has already announced that he will be entering the NFL Draft, and what a swan song performance he had on Friday. Ojulari finished the game with 3.0 sacks, a forced fumble, and three TFLs. It's hard to find NFL Mock Drafts without Ojulari in the first round at this point. His decision to enter the draft after just two seasons of play at Georgia will be a profitable one it seems.

Jordan Davis, DT

Stock: Up

Davis is a physical monster. He stands 6-6 and weighs 335 pounds, in addition to likely running a sub-five second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine this spring if he elects to go. Davis has been the key building block for this defense the last few seasons, and Friday put everything together. As per usual, he was wrecking the interior offensive line for Cincinnati, always around the ball and blowing up both the run game and the passing game for the Bearcats. He cemented himself as one of the best nose tackles in this draft class and should be a top-50 pick come April. Head coach Kirby Smart and staff will be vying to retain Davis this offseason, and many close to the program do not think a return is out of the question.

Tyson Campbell, CB

Stock: Even

Campbell had his moments in the game but overall, remains about where he would have been coming into the game. He may return for another season at Georgia but would be selected pretty early on Day 2 if he opted to enter the NFL Draft. He was often criticized this season by some in the fanbase but in man-to-man coverage, that is how those things go. Campbell's decision will certainly be interesting and vital for the 2021 season. The Bulldogs are already without cornerback Eric Stokes.

It's a rather thin corner draft this year, and Campbell could see it as an opportunity to forego his final season and head off to the NFL.

JT Daniels, QB

Stock: Up

While Daniels likely won't declare for the draft, he does deserve to be on the list. He has gained momentum in each of his four starts and is undefeated in Athens as the starter. Daniels put forth another effort that finished just short of 400 yards and was big when Georgia needed him to be. These next few months will be pivotal for Daniels as he could opt for possible millions or the opportunity to try and lead Georgia to a national title in 2021.

If he does return, he will likely be in the discussion for QB1 in next year's NFL Draft.

Zamir White, RB

Stock: Down

White certainly had his work cut out for him Friday against Cincinnati, and his 11 carries for 39 yards weren't totally on him considering the Bearcats were stacking the box to take away the run. However, White's vision was not exactly elite on Friday. He missed a few reads and wound up costing himself some yardage.

At this point, Zamir White seems to be a middle of the pack draft pick, falling anywhere from the 3rd to 5th round on NFL Mock Drafts. However, considering the injury history White has had, it could behoove him to go ahead and enter the 2021 NFL Draft and forgo the additional year of wear and tear in college football.

Other names to look out for:

There are always seemingly names that enter the NFL Draft that catch everyone off guard. In 2018, it was Elijah Holyfield, in 2019 it was Solomon Kindley that surprised some by entering the draft. This year there's a handful of players on the fridge.

OLB, Adam Anderson: He's got a valuable NFL trait, he can rush the passer.

OL, Jamaree Salyer: Salyer projects as a guard on the next level, and according to sources his NFL Draft feedback has been higher than expected.

RB, James Cook: Georgia's running backs are always one to watch around NFL Draft time, especially one as fast and combine friendly as Cook.

P, Jake Camarda: Yes, Georgia's punter is an NFL draft candidate, or at least someone that could declare early for the NFL.

