A Calm, Cool, Collected Georgia Aces First SEC Road Test

After bringing an HVAC system of their own to Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, no wonder Georgia came out calm, cool, and, yes... collected. From the opening snap, Georgia set the tone as they dominated South Carolina on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

After the starting Gamecocks' quarterback Spencer Rattler picked up a first down on a 12-yard completion to his former Oklahoma teammate Austin Stogner; the first third down of the game saw a questionable decision from the Gamecocks' offense as they trotted out wildcat quarterback Dakeron Joyner for a designed run, which did not trick Georgia's defense, ending the drive with a South Carolina punt.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs' offense responded on their first drive, moving down the field with relative ease, capping off a statement drive with an end-around reverse to Brock Bowers for a five-yard rushing touchdown.

Georgia Sends A Sold Out Crowd Home Early

After worrying about a sold-out Williams Brice Stadium crowd, Georgia silenced the Gamecock faithful quickly as true freshman safety Malaki Starks picked off a Spencer Rattler pass, setting up Georgia's offense for a quick five-play drive resulting in another touchdown.

It was another near-perfect day for the Georgia offense, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives before a three and out on their fourth drive of the day ended the streak.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has yet to play in the fourth quarter; despite that fact, he continues to put up numbers. Bennett was 16 of 23 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Bennett added 33 yards and one more touchdown with his legs before being pulled from the game midway through the third quarter.

Second-team signal caller Carson Beck picked up where Bennett and the first-team offense left off, driving Georgia's offense down the field before finding freshman tight end Oscar Delp for a 28-yard touchdown pass.

After being relatively quiet in the first two games, tight end Brock Bowers led Georgia in receiving with 121 yards on five receptions and total yards with 126 yards, thanks to his five-yards rushing.

On the ground, despite running the ball over 30 times, there wasn't just one ball carrier that stood out from the rest.

Georgia's defense capped off the most lopsided victory in the history between the two SEC East foes. Despite still being one of the last ranked defenses in the country when it comes to sacks, Georgia's defensive line pressured Spencer Rattler throughout the game, as the South Carolina offensive line was overwhelmed.

Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson, and Trezman Marshall all recorded takeaways, each via interception.



A win over the Gamecocks means that Georgia has outscored its opponents 130-10 to begin the season, with the only points being surrendered coming in the season opener against Oregon.

