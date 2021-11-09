A Look at Numbers: Has Georgia Met Its Match?

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    A Look at the Numbers: Georgia-Tennessee

    Putting the records aside the numbers when comparing the two offenses makes Georgia-Tennessee look like a marquee matchup.
    Saturday's showdown in Knoxville, Tennessee, should provide an intriguing matchup on both sides of the football. Although Georgia's defense garners much of the attention around the country as the nation's best unit in college football, some are going as far as to say it is the best ever.

    Nine games into the season, Georgia's defense has allowed just 5.7 points a game and has only given up 52 points total. The defense is boosted by a strong front seven driven by the workhorse linebacker Nakobe Dean and the massive nose tackle Jordan Davis. Both NFL Draft prospects are in the midst of a season that could give Georgia two first-round locks.

    Georgia's highly talked about defense is about to meet its toughest matchup in Tennessee. Don't let the 5-4 record fool you; the Volunteers are a competitive football team, thanks to one of the nation's fastest offenses. Head coach Josh Heupel is well on his way to getting Tennessee bowl eligible and surpasses many pre-season expectations.

    Offense

    • Georgia Points Per Game: 38.44
    • Tennessee Points Per Game: 38.22

    • UGA Total Offense Per Game: 430 yards
    • UT Total Offense Per Game: 474.2 yards
    • UGA Passing Yards Per Game: 240 yards
    • UT Passing Yards Per Game: 237.0 yards
    • UGA Rushing Yards Per Game: 190 yards
    • UT Rushing Yards Per Game: 237.2 yards

    Defense

    • UGA Points Per Game: 5.77
    • UT Points Per Game: 28.22
    • UGA Total Offense Allowed Per Game: 231.8 yards
    • UT Total Offense Allowed Per Game: 418 yards
    • UGA Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 151.11 yards
    • UT Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 264.67 yards 
    • UGA Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 80.7 yards
    • UT Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 153.3 yards

    These two teams are nearly identical on the stat sheet offensively. While this outcome will likely take over four quarters, the first quarter will be a battle for both sides; Tennessee averages around 15 points in the first quarter of games this season, while Georgia is giving up 1.3 points a game in the first quarter. Georgia's defense could face its toughest test of the regular as the two sides do battle on homecoming for the Volunteers inside a tough environment for any road team.

