BOMBSHELL: ACC, Big10, and Pac-12 Talking Alliance

According to reports, in response to the SEC adding both Texas and Oklahoma the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are discussing an alliance.

According to a report from The Athletic, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are “engaging in high-level discussions about an alliance.”

The Athletic states that the conferences’ three commissioners have been having conversations for several weeks. The report states that the potential alliance could relate to scheduling and issues such as College Football Playoff expansion.

According to the report, this is in direct response of the SEC's decision to add both Texas and Oklahoma.

We here on Dawgs Daily told our readers about a Pac-12 president calling the actions by the SEC "Predatory" as he went on to say that this decision by the SEC has led to the other commissioner unifying.

Washington State president Kirk Schulz, who is one of the three presidents on the Pac-12 CEO Group told Hotline, "What the SEC has done is unify the other conferences in a way that nothing else could have, in terms of working together."

The conference left on the outside looking in here happens to the conference that took the first major loss in all of this conference realignment, the Big 12. According to the report, the three major conferences have no interest in raiding the Big 12 and will likely leave them fending for themselves if these indeed does go through.

