JUST IN: Anderson Granted Bond, Second Accuser Comes Forward

Adam Anderson was granted bond on Wednesday but a second accuser has come forward.

Georgia starting outside linebacker (edge rusher) Adam Anderson was recently just granted a $25,000 bond by Athens-Clarke County Superior Court following a hearing on Wednesday, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

Anderson was in police custody since November 10th, but the Rome, Georgia, native still professes his innocence regarding the charges of rape brought against him.

Anderson has been away from the football program since the accusations first came up following Georgia's 34-7 win over Florida. After the accusations surfaced, Anderson was suspended indefinitely on November 2nd, according to DawgNation.

While Anderson is now being granted bond, an unnamed second accuser has come forward and also claimed that Anderson raped her in Oconee County in October of 2020. "On behalf of my client he denies any such allegation," said Anderson's lawyer Steve Sadow.

The starting outside linebacker for Georgia has totaled 5.5 sacks on the year, matching his total from a year ago. He has added another 5.5 tackles for loss to that total as well. He's widely considered Georgia's best pass rusher and is in consideration to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

He's totaled 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 67 total tackles throughout his four-year career with Georgia to this point.

Anderson has played a key role in a defense from Georgia that has allowed 46 points on the season through eight games. He played through a right-hand injury against Florida in Week 8 and had a cast on his hand.

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.