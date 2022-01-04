Players to Watch: Will Slade Bolden Fill Metchie's Shoes

Will Slade Bolden be a player to have a breakout game versus Georgia in the absence of John Metchie?

Alabama will be without John Metchie. The second-leading receiver behind Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game versus Georgia; even with the injury ending the star receiver's day prematurely, most of the damage was already dealt Georgia. Metchie finished his day with 97 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Metchie's absence is a big one that helps Georgia's defense out; instead of having to gameplan for two potential first-round wide receivers, they will only have to scheme around stopping Jameson Williams. In Metchie's absence from the lineup, someone will inevitably step up in his place; after all, Alabama recruits at an extraordinary level under Nick Saban.

Junior slot receiver Slade Bolden looks to be that guy for Alabama potentially. Being listed at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, he often went unnoticed when playing next to Williams and Metchie; what could he do being potentially being the number two guy next to Williams?

Bolden caught five passes for 54 yards in Atlanta against Georgia, mostly playing in the slot against William Poole. Poole made his first start at STAR for Georgia in the 2021 season versus Alabama, presumably because of his speed advantage and coverage abilities compared to Latavious Brini.

The big question for Bolden is how much will he be targeted in Alabama's game plan? Can he consistently find spaces in Georgia's coverage to make plays and help take the pressure off Bryce Young?

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.