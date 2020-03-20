Anthony Edwards Declares For NBA Draft

Potential number one overall pick, Anthony Edwards has declared for the NBA draft per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Edwards entered the University of Georgia as the second-ranked player in the 2019 signing class. And after a solid freshman season well into the draft as a lock to be a top-three pick.

Edwards was the highest-rated player to ever sign and play at the University of Georgia. Tom Crean secured the in-state talent in the class of 2019 and went 16 and 16 in the 2020 season at Georgia.

Edwards led all-SEC freshman in scoring this year while showing the ability to lock down the fenders on the perimeter. He averaged 19.2 PPG, with 5.2 rebounds per game, and 2.8 APG.

He has shown the ability to be a willing and dynamic passer in the open court as well, but his ability to create his own shot from any point on the floor is what makes him appealing to NBA scouts.

Edwards will join Dwyane Wade and And Victor Oladipo as former guards under Tom Crean to be top 10 NBA draft picks.

The season was cut short at the end but George is 16-16 season was relatively underwhelming though Anthony Edwards played well throughout the season though he did have those "freshman moments" that you would expect from young player.

