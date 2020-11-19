It's now official.

The highest-rated basketball prospect in Georgia Bulldog Basketball history is off the board, becoming the highest-drafted Georgia product since Dominique Wilkins in 1986.

Former Georgia guard, Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.

Edwards, the consensus No. 2 rated recruit in the 2019 cycle, shocked the basketball world back in February of 2019 when he picked the hometown Bulldogs over Florida State and Kentucky.

His commitment to Georgia helped the Bulldogs land a Top-10 recruiting class, the highest in program history.

In 32 games at Georgia, Edwards managed to average 19.1 PPG with 27 double-figure scoring outings. In addition to scoring, Edwards also led the team in steals, blocks, and playing time.

While Edwards' time in Athens may be overlooked due to the 16-16 final record, his performance as a Bulldog helped open the door to see what the future of basketball may look like at Georgia.

In addition to his 37-point outburst that came up just short against No. 3 Michigan State, Edwards played a large role in helping the Bulldogs overcome No. 9 Memphis on the road as well as a double-digit victory over No. 13 Auburn at home.

In addition to his production, Edwards also provided an answer to an urgent question- can blue-chip talent develop and maintain their draft stock at Georgia?

As shown by Edwards, the answer to that question is yes. It was a given that Crean can develop talented players, seen by Dwayne Wade at Marquette and Victor Oladipo at Indiana.

With Crean now having his token product for his Bulldog-tenure, you can expect to see more big-time prospects put their trust in the Georgia staff's development.

Edwards now joins the growing list of players drafted under Crean's watch, becoming the second Bulldog drafted behind Nicolas Claxton.