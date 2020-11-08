AP Top 25: Georgia Falls to No. 12 After Loss to Florida

Bulldog fans knew this was inevitable. After its loss to Florida, Georgia has fallen to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. It was an all-around disappointing showing that resulted in our staff at Dawgs Daily giving the Bulldogs offense an F grade for their play.

Florida, on the other hand, has risen to No. 6. They certainly looked like the superior team on Saturday, in large part to quarterback Kyle Trask.

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati BYU Miami Indiana Oregon Georgia Wisconsin Oklahoma State Coastal Carolina Marshall Iowa State Oklahoma SMU USC Texas Liberty Northwestern Auburn Louisiana

Georgia’s path to the College Football Playoff has become increasingly difficult after losses to Florida and Alabama. While the AP poll will no longer matter when the playoff committee begins announcing its rankings, Bulldogs' playoff hopes are dependent on Florida losing two of its remaining games. The Gators hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Georgia, so if both teams finish with two division losses, Florida would be rewarded with a spot in the conference championship game.

There is also the fact that Alabama appears to be virtually a lock to make the playoff, as they haven’t played anyone close yet. From there, Florida is in the mix, Notre Dame, Clemson if it can beat Notre Dame in the conference championship, and Ohio State if the Buckeyes can run the table. It is a crowded race at the top, and Georgia will need some good fortune to advance to the SEC Championship Game, which could save their playoff hopes.

While Saturday was disappointing, the Bulldogs have an opportunity to rebound next weekend against the Missouri Tigers to start their revitalized quest towards national prominence, while hoping for a few Florida losses along the way.

