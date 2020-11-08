SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

AP Top 25: Georgia Falls to No. 12 After Loss to Florida

Evan Crowell

Bulldog fans knew this was inevitable. After its loss to Florida, Georgia has fallen to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll. It was an all-around disappointing showing that resulted in our staff at Dawgs Daily giving the Bulldogs offense an F grade for their play.

Florida, on the other hand, has risen to No. 6. They certainly looked like the superior team on Saturday, in large part to quarterback Kyle Trask.

  1. Alabama 
  2. Notre Dame 
  3. Ohio State 
  4. Clemson 
  5. Texas A&M 
  6. Florida 
  7. Cincinnati 
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Oregon
  12. Georgia
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Marshall
  17. Iowa State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. SMU
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Liberty
  23. Northwestern
  24. Auburn
  25. Louisiana

Georgia’s path to the College Football Playoff has become increasingly difficult after losses to Florida and Alabama. While the AP poll will no longer matter when the playoff committee begins announcing its rankings, Bulldogs' playoff hopes are dependent on Florida losing two of its remaining games. The Gators hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Georgia, so if both teams finish with two division losses, Florida would be rewarded with a spot in the conference championship game.

There is also the fact that Alabama appears to be virtually a lock to make the playoff, as they haven’t played anyone close yet. From there, Florida is in the mix, Notre Dame, Clemson if it can beat Notre Dame in the conference championship, and Ohio State if the Buckeyes can run the table. It is a crowded race at the top, and Georgia will need some good fortune to advance to the SEC Championship Game, which could save their playoff hopes.

While Saturday was disappointing, the Bulldogs have an opportunity to rebound next weekend against the Missouri Tigers to start their revitalized quest towards national prominence, while hoping for a few Florida losses along the way. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Alex Bavosa
Alex Bavosa

Great stuff Evan.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Davis Ruled Out; Can Devonte Wyatt Replace Him?

Reports indicate that Georgia will be without Jordan Davis in Saturday's contest against Florida. Can Devonte Wyatt replace him?

Kobe Wharton

by

Trivett

Grading Georgia's Disappointing Performance Against Florida

Georgia football fell behind Florida 38-21 at halftime and eventually lost 44-28. Injuries played a role as backups failed to step up when their numbers were called.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia's College Football Playoff Hopes Diminished

With a 44-28 loss to the Florida Gators, it drops the Bulldogs record to 4-2, and a very slim chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Nicholas Klein

by

Evan Crowell

Matthew Stafford Active For Detroit Lions

Former Georgia and current Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has received another negative COVID-19 test, and he is cleared to play against Minnesota Vikings.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Injury Report for Georgia - Update on Rosemy-Jacksaint

For the second straight week, the University of Georgia football team is getting on a flight back home extremely banged up. Here's the injury report.

Evan Crowell

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Loss to Florida

The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 44-28 Saturday afternoon. Here is the good, bad and ugly.

Alex Bavosa

by

Evan Crowell

Opinion: UGA's Conservative Play Calling vs Kentucky cost them vs Florida

Georgia lost 41-28 to the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida. In a game where they needed explosive plays to keep up, they couldn't land them.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Injured vs Florida

Georgia wide receiver, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has left the game against Florida with an apparent ankle injury. He was carted off.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

What Georgia Loses With George Pickens' Absence

Wide receiver George Pickens missed the trip to Florida with a nagging upper body injury. This is Georgia football's second-straight game without Pickens.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Kendall Milton Leaves Game with Knee Injury

Yet another injury has occurred in the Georgia-Florida game as Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton left the contest with an apparent knee injury.

Evan Crowell