JUST IN: Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Released

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Released

Georgia comes into the preseason poll ranked fifth in the country.
The preseason AP poll was just released Monday morning with a similar top five to the coaches poll released a week ago. 

Georgia comes in once again ranked fifth in the country, right behind Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Compared to the coach's poll from last week, the only changes ahead of Georgia are Oklahoma and Clemson being switched at two and three.

1-Bama

 2-Oklahoma 

3-Clemson

 4-Ohio State

5-Georgia

 6-Texas A&M 

7-Iowa State

8-Cincinnati

 9-NDame 

10-UNC 

11-Oregon 

12-Wisconsin 

13-Florida 

14-Miami 

15-USC 

16-LSU 

17-Indiana

 18-Iowa 

19-Penn State

20-Washington

 21-Texas 

22-Coastal Carolina 

23-Louisiana 

24-Utah

 25-Arizona State

Georgia and Clemson will both travel to Charlotte for a week one Top-5 match up in the season opener as the Dawgs meet the Tigers for the first time since 2014 when the Dawgs routed the Tigers 45-21 off the back of Todd Gurley who carried the football 15 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns. 

The September 4th matchup will be one of the most anticipated season openers for Georgia in a long time. On top of a top-5 showdown with Clemson in week one, the return of JT Daniels and an exciting Georgia offense gives hope that the Dawgs could be in for a special year.

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

