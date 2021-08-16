JUST IN: Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Released

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Released
The preseason AP poll was just released Monday morning with a similar top five to the coaches poll released a week ago.
Georgia comes in once again ranked fifth in the country, right behind Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Alabama. Compared to the coach's poll from last week, the only changes ahead of Georgia are Oklahoma and Clemson being switched at two and three.
1-Bama
2-Oklahoma
3-Clemson
4-Ohio State
5-Georgia
6-Texas A&M
7-Iowa State
8-Cincinnati
9-NDame
10-UNC
11-Oregon
12-Wisconsin
13-Florida
14-Miami
15-USC
16-LSU
17-Indiana
18-Iowa
19-Penn State
20-Washington
21-Texas
22-Coastal Carolina
23-Louisiana
24-Utah
25-Arizona State
Georgia and Clemson will both travel to Charlotte for a week one Top-5 match up in the season opener as the Dawgs meet the Tigers for the first time since 2014 when the Dawgs routed the Tigers 45-21 off the back of Todd Gurley who carried the football 15 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
The September 4th matchup will be one of the most anticipated season openers for Georgia in a long time. On top of a top-5 showdown with Clemson in week one, the return of JT Daniels and an exciting Georgia offense gives hope that the Dawgs could be in for a special year.
You May Also Like
Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage
Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.