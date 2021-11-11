BREAKING: Arian Smith Suffers Season Threatening Injury

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Arian Smith Suffers Injury During Practice

    Author:

    Georgia Football wide receiver, Arian Smith suffered a potentially season-ending injury during practice on Wednesday, sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com. 

    Smith is expected to have surgery on a broken leg ahead of the matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. 

    Smith is coming off his first return to real action on Saturday against Missouri, where he caught a 38-yard TD pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett on 4th & 6. 

    Smith's role as a speedster that can threaten any defense vertically is not only an asset to every college offense but particularly Todd Monken's. Monken has a history with Desean Jackson-like players such as Smith. Smith has averaged 37.6 yards per reception on five career catches. 

    In fact, three of his five career grabs, have resulted in touchdowns. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

