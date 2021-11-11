BREAKING: Arian Smith Suffers Season Threatening Injury

Arian Smith Suffers Injury During Practice
Georgia Football wide receiver, Arian Smith suffered a potentially season-ending injury during practice on Wednesday, sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com.
Smith is expected to have surgery on a broken leg ahead of the matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Smith is coming off his first return to real action on Saturday against Missouri, where he caught a 38-yard TD pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett on 4th & 6.
Smith's role as a speedster that can threaten any defense vertically is not only an asset to every college offense but particularly Todd Monken's. Monken has a history with Desean Jackson-like players such as Smith. Smith has averaged 37.6 yards per reception on five career catches.
In fact, three of his five career grabs, have resulted in touchdowns.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
