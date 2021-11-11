BREAKING: Arian Smith Suffers Season Threatening Injury

Georgia Football wide receiver, Arian Smith suffered a potentially season-ending injury during practice on Wednesday, sources have confirmed.

Georgia Football wide receiver, Arian Smith suffered a potentially season-ending injury during practice on Wednesday, sources have confirmed. The story was first reported by On3.com.

Smith is expected to have surgery on a broken leg ahead of the matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Smith is coming off his first return to real action on Saturday against Missouri, where he caught a 38-yard TD pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett on 4th & 6.

Smith's role as a speedster that can threaten any defense vertically is not only an asset to every college offense but particularly Todd Monken's. Monken has a history with Desean Jackson-like players such as Smith. Smith has averaged 37.6 yards per reception on five career catches.

In fact, three of his five career grabs, have resulted in touchdowns.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable



WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

