Arik Gilbert Announces Transfer Decision

Former LSU tight end and major Georgia target, Arik Gilbert has committed to Florida per his social media feeds.

He announced today on Twitter with the following statement:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I'm excited to join the family."

There are few programs that have had a player like Gilbert on their roster in recent memory. Kyle Pitts is that player, and Gators head coach Dan Mullen has proven he can force-feed the position. It also fits the mold of Gilbert's reported desire in a potential new home. Without a doubt, he would become the No. 1 option for the Gators.

According to sources, Gilbert was looking to be the guy in an offense surrounded by good weapons. He wants an offense that features the tight-end position and that will elevate his current first-round NFL projection into potential No. 1 overall pick discussions.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end was recruited by every power-5 team that needed a tight end, but he liked what head coach Ed Orgeron was doing with his program, so he decided LSU was the best fit.

Gilbert chose LSU over Alabama and Georgia coming out of high school and now is taking his talents to Gainesville to play for Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

