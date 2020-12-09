SI.com
LSU TE, Arik Gilbert Opts Out, Orgeron Hopeful to Keep Him

Brooks Austin

Just a day after rumors began to circle the LSU program that tight end Arik Gilbert could potentially be leaving the program due to becoming homesick, Gilbert has officially opted out of the remainder of the 2020 college football season, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com

Head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Wednesday that he is hopeful that they can keep Gilbert on the team moving forward. 

Gilbert hails from Marietta, Georgia where he attended Marietta high school. Gilbert was named Gatorade Male Athlete of the year following his senior campaign that culminated in a AAAAAAA State Championship at Marietta. 

Gilbert chose LSU over Alabama and Georgia out of high school and Georgia is now widely considered the favorite to land Gilbert if he indeed enters the transfer portal. 

Alabama’s starting tight end, Miller Forristall, has 11 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown in 2020. Forristall is a senior, so there could be a void that Gilbert would fill there.

Georgia rotates freshman Darnell Washington, sophomore John Fitzpatrick and graduate transfer Tre McKitty as the starting tight end. McKitty has six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown, Fitzpatrick has six catches for 54 yards and one touchdown, and Washington has two catches for 59 yards. It's not only currently a loaded roster, but 2021 tight end Brock Bowers is also in the fold.

With the receiving statistics for tight ends at each school not as eye-popping as Gilbert's at LSU, he would likely used the same way at either school.

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has opened up the passing game now that JT Daniels has taken over as the starting quarterback, and he is looking for tight ends with the athleticism that Gilbert possesses.

Georgia will likely lose McKitty after this season, but it will bring back Fitzpatrick, redshirt freshmen Ryland Goede and Brett Seither, and true freshman Washington. With Brock Bowers entering the program soon. 

