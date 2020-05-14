DawgsDaily
Report: Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Georgia Football CB, DeAndre Baker

Brooks Austin

According to reports, former Georgia Football standout and first-round draft pick DeAndre Baker has had a warrant issued for his arrest regarding an incident that occurred May 13th in Miramar County, Florida. 

DeAndre Baker along with Seahawks cornerback, Quinton Dunbar are reportedly being charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

According to law enforcement, Dunbar and Baker are accused of having stolen several luxury watches. According to a TMZ report, both NFL players were seen at a party prior and lost upwards of $70,000 on a high stakes poker game. 

The same report says Baker "whipped out a semi-automatic weapon" when an argument broke out at the cookout in Miramar, Florida. 

DeAndre Baker was the 30th overall selection in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants after spending three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back, in his final season with the Dawgs. 

The Giants have issued a statement regarding Baker's alleged role in the robbery saying, "We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time."

This story will be updated as further details emerge regarding Baker's involvement in the incident. 

