Report: After Nine Day Search, Auburn May Have Found Their Coach

The Auburn Tigers’ intend to hire Boise State’s Bryan Harsin to be their next Head Coach.

In a coaching search that gave Tennessee’s coaching venture from a few years back a run for its money, the Auburn Tigers have seemingly finally found a Head Coach.

On December 13th, it was announced that Auburn would be parting ways with Head Coach Gus Malzahn after 8 years. Malzahn finished his career at Auburn with a 68-35 record, going only 39-27 in the SEC. His accomplishments included two Western Division titles and runner up in a BCS National Championship that was lost after blowing an 18 point lead.

Ever since Auburn’s announcement that they would be parting ways, several names came about including Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, Clemson’s Brent Venables, Louisiana Lafayette’s Billy Napier and even Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley (crazy, right?). Even more bizarre, Vernables claims he was never contacted by Auburn and Billy Napier turned down the job to remain with the Ragin’ Cajuns. Yes, things may be that bad at Auburn.

It does now appear that the wild search has come to end, with Auburn set on hiring Boise State’s Bryan Harsin. Harsin had a 69-19 record with the Broncos and will now take on the gauntlet of an SEC schedule and a below average recruiting class due to Malzahn’s untimely firing.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was the first to report.

A nine day coaching search for one of the premier programs in college football seems to be a bit out of the ordinary. Though it goes to show you just how powerful, and perhaps troublesome, SEC boosters can be. A constant barrage of candidate suggestions and candidate denials all seemingly leading to a coach in Bryan Harsin.

