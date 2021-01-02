Azeez Ojulari Set to Enter 2021 NFL Draft

Georgia's redshirt sophomore, Azeez Ojulari is forgoing the final two years of eligibility in college to enter the NFL Draft.

In a statement released on his social media feeds, Ojulari made the following statement:

"First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability and putting me in the position I'm in today. The past three years in Athens have been a blessing. I'd like to thank my parents for being my foundation. You raised me to chase greatness.

I'd also like to thank Coach Smart and the whole staff at UGA for believing in me. Playing between the hedges on Saturday is something I'll be proud of forever. To my teammates, my brother, y'all are family for life.

As far as what's next, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Wherever the next chapter takes me, I will always be a DAWG."

Ojulari has led the Georgia Bulldogs in sacks for the past two seasons. In 2019, he had 5.5 sacks, followed by 9.5 in his final season at Georgia including 3.0 sacks in his final game with Georgia.

Many NFL Mock Drafts have Azeez Ojulari going in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Pro Football Network's Patrick Chiotti released his first mock draft and at the No. 14 overall spot, he has the Minnesota Vikings taking Ojulari. Here is Ojulari's profile, according to Chiotti:

"Possessing the best bend in the class, Ojulari has a beautiful blend of size and explosiveness. He already utilizes several pass-rush moves, something you don't necessarily see from young edge defenders. As he grows and matures, he can make a big impact on the Vikings' defense in the NFC North."

