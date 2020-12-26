“Azeez is Playing”

Despite rumors of a potential opt out, Georgia edge rusher, Azeez Ojulari is set to play in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia football will have at least one more player available for the Peach Bowl than previously expected.

Despite rumors of the contrary, star edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is playing in the Bulldogs' upcoming bowl matchup against Cincinnati. Head coach Kirby Smart made that fact abundantly clear Saturday night.

“Azeez [Ojulari] is going to play," Smart said. “I am focused on the guys who will play. There is some bad information out there. I am not sure where some of y’all get your information, but it is not always accurate.”

Ojulari was expected to opt-out of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl after an impressive sophomore campaign. The third-year edge rusher recently received some first round grades, and a recent mock draft projects him as high as No. 14.

Opting out of bowl games is increasingly becoming the norm in college football. Georgia has many of its own, including linebacker Monty Rice, cornerback Eric Stokes, tight end Tre McKitty, and center Trey Hill. These opt-outs will declare for the NFL and are attempting to preserve their health to display their skills at the draft combine.

Ojulari playing in the Peach Bowl adds some mystery to his NFL Draft decision. After a season with 6.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 31 quarterback pressures, Ojulari has little else to prove to NFL scouts.

