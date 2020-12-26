The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

'Azeez is going to play," Kirby Smart Dismisses Azeez Ojulari Opt-Out Rumors

Despite rumors of a potential opt out, Georgia edge rusher, Azeez Ojulari is set to play in the Peach Bowl.
Author:
Publish date:

Georgia football will have at least one more player available for the Peach Bowl than previously expected.

Despite rumors of the contrary, star edge rusher Azeez Ojulari is playing in the Bulldogs' upcoming bowl matchup against Cincinnati. Head coach Kirby Smart made that fact abundantly clear Saturday night.

“Azeez [Ojulari] is going to play," Smart said. “I am focused on the guys who will play. There is some bad information out there. I am not sure where some of y’all get your information, but it is not always accurate.”

Ojulari was expected to opt-out of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl after an impressive sophomore campaign. The third-year edge rusher recently received some first round grades, and a recent mock draft projects him as high as No. 14.

Opting out of bowl games is increasingly becoming the norm in college football. Georgia has many of its own, including linebacker Monty Rice, cornerback Eric Stokes, tight end Tre McKitty, and center Trey Hill. These opt-outs will declare for the NFL and are attempting to preserve their health to display their skills at the draft combine.

Ojulari playing in the Peach Bowl adds some mystery to his NFL Draft decision. After a season with 6.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 31 quarterback pressures, Ojulari has little else to prove to NFL scouts. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

11-21-20_UGA_ojulari 4279-M (1)
News

“Azeez is Playing”

USATSI_15050631
News

Opt-Outs: The More the Merrier?

USATSI_13762315
News

Devonte Wyatt Could be Returning for Another Year with Georgia

11-21-20_UGA_ojulari 4279-M (1)
News

NFL Mock Draft Has Azeez Ojulari in the First Round

USATSI_15337494
News

Bulldogs on the Verge of Entering Top 25 for First Time in 10 Years

9BAC09AB-3D30-48CF-83F8-956216E9B686
Recruiting

Amarius Mims Named All-American

USATSI_15350903
News

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly From Georgia's Comeback Win Over Northeastern

USATSI_14997315
News

Azeez Ojulari Expected to Opt Out

592A2206-A1E0-47D8-A33D-6C033A217E0F
News

Report: After Nine-Day Search, Auburn May Have Found Their Coach