The Bad, the Worse and the Ugly From Georgia's Blowout Loss to South Carolina

Georgia lost another game Wednesday night, this time to South Carolina on the road by 24 points.

Georgia Basketball reached a new low Wednesday night at South Carolina.

The Bulldogs played an ugly game against the Gamecocks, losing 83-59 to fall to 9-6 overall (2-6 SEC). The loss adds more heat to head coach Tom Crean's seat as discipline issues and lethargic play began to creep in.

All seemed well at the beginning of the game. Georgia led 17-13 with 8:21 left in the first half, but things went south in a hurry. South Carolina ended the half on a 23-9 run to take a 36-26 lead into the break. The Gamecocks had their first 20-point lead by the 7:11 mark of the second half. Three minutes later, they had a 30-point advantage.

Let's cut to the chase, here's the bad, the worse and the ugly from Georgia's loss to South Carolina.

The Bad

Inexcusable turnovers leading to easy baskets

If Georgia did one thing well Wednesday, it was defending in the halfcourt. The Bulldogs clogged lanes inside the arch and forced South Carolina to heave three-pointers. To the Gamecocks' credit, they did sink nine of 19 three-point attempts.

Had the game come down to halfcourt defense, the score might not look as bad. But Georgia gave up way too many easy baskets by not taking care of the ball on offense.

During South Carolina's 23-9 run, four steals in the span of two-and-a-half minutes led to three converted fast breaks. The Gamecocks drained a three-pointer following a fifth steal just a minute later.

These steals weren't so much great plays by the Gamecocks as they were bad plays by the Bulldogs. Tye Fagan, tried to spin through South Carolina's zone and lost the handle. K.D. Johnson made a bad pass and Justin Kier also lost control of his dribble.

The Worse

Three-point shooting

There are bad shooting nights, and then there's whatever Georgia had Wednesday. The Bulldogs made just four of their 26 long-range attempts. Georgia missed its first nine three-point shots. P.J. Horne missed all seven of his attempts and Kier missed his four shots. Sahvir Wheeler only made one three-pointer on five attempts.

Georgia's three-point shooting woes were compounded by its inability to penetrate South Carolina's zone defense. Forwards Horne and Toumani Camara had no presence down low, combining for a measly 13 points.

The Ugly

Bad basketball in the final minutes, and not giving Josh Taylor a chance

Georgia has a size problem. Its lack of height and mass has been an issue all year. Somehow, Crean and the Bulldogs found a way to make the size issue even worse.

Camara earned his fourth foul with 15 minutes left in the game. With 9:43 left, Tyron McMillan was pulled off the court for entering South Carolina's huddle and inciting a shouting match between the teams.

McMillan, a 6-9 and 220-lb. sophomore, was on the floor to replace the size lost with Camara in foul trouble. With those three all on the bench, Georgia had only one big man to turn to, 6-9 freshman Josh Taylor.

Instead of giving valuable playing time to the freshman, Crean kept Taylor on the bench. For the next two minutes, Georgia played without a player over 6-6.

Andrew Garcia also had four fouls at the time. With Georgia's two most physical players having to play with caution and its tallest substitute in the dog house, the game was a lost cause. South Carolina led 56-42 when McMillan made his bad decisions. When Camara returned two minutes later, the Gamecocks had extended their lead to 64-44.

At no point during SEC play has Georgia looked like a team capable of earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs will most likely end the 2020-21 season with a losing record and Tom Crean will enter next season with his seat blazing hot.

Why not give Taylor a chance? He hasn't played since the Arkansas game. So what if Taylor struggles? He would be playing meaningful minutes against SEC teams. That experience would be valuable next season. A Josh Taylor ready for SEC basketball could change the complexion of the 2021-22 Georgia team for the better. Could even save Crean's job.