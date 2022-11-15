It was a tail of two halves as The Georgia Bulldogs avoided a second half collapse to improve to 2-1 in their second home win of the season against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulldogs started the game off red hot with a 10-0 lead and maintained it through the first half where they took a 38-28 lead to the locker room. The Georgia defense forced 11 first half RedHawk turnovers and were very effective behind the arc. Despite a second half surge from the RedHawks in which Georgia saw its lead shrink to as little as 3 points, the Bulldogs lead the entire game and were able to finish with a 7 point victory.

Senior guard Mekhi Lairy gave the Bulldogs fits all night, leading Miami (OH) in points with 34. However, his excellent performance was not enough to carry his team to victory as he was the only RedHawk to score more than 15 points.

Senior guard Terry Roberts led Georgia in points with 22 and shot 38% from the field while also making some key free throws in the second half to secure a Georgia victory. Roberts was 1 of 3 Georgia players to reach double digits in points tonight. Georgia Forward KyeRon Lindsay led the team in rebounds with 10 and earned his first double-double of the season.

Despite turning the ball over 18 times, the Bulldogs were able to dominate on the glass throughout the game, out-rebounding Miami (OH) 45-27. “Our goal is to be top 5 in offensive rebounds in the conference” Freshman Forward KyeRon Lindsay said in his post game presser. “Coach White just gave us the green light tonight, especially me to go crash the boards and be aggressive.”

The Bulldogs will play Bucknell in Athens this Friday before heading to Florida to begin play in the “Sunshine Slam” tournament against St. Joseph’s.