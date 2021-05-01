Ben Cleveland is Heading To Baltimore

One of the biggest targets (figuratively and literally) for the 2021 NFL Draft is off the board. Ben Cleveland has been selected as the overall 94th pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland came to the University of Georgia by the way of stephens county High school in Toccoa, GA. Cleveland is a mammoth of a man at 6'6, 347 pounds, and is a people mover in the run game. He has fantastic straight-line speed for a man of his size, running an unofficial 4.85 40.

He's played in 44 games during his time at UGA, amassing over 1200 snaps, and ZERO sacks allowed during that time.

The downside to Cleveland is his footwork can be an issue at times, and he's not a great lateral mover, but in {coach of team that draft's him}'s system, he will flourish. And with his size, speed, and athletic ability, Ben Cleveland has the potential to be a headache for opposing defensive lines for years to come.

