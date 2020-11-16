SI.com
Did Ben Cleveland Just Name JT Daniels The Starter?

Brooks Austin

Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart is not one to give away any team secrets if he doesn't have to, especially at the quarterback position. With quarterback Stetson Bennett going down against Florida with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, that opened the door for the quarterback competition to begin again. 

Quarterbacks JT Daniels and D'Wan Mathis got the overwhelming majority of the reps with the first-team unit during last week's practices and during Monday's press availability, Kirby Smart wasn't willing to name a starting quarterback for this week's matchup against Mississippi State, but senior offensive guard Ben Cleveland might have. 

When asked about the transition at the quarterback position, Cleveland said the following: 

“It was a very smooth transition. JT [Daniels] has spent a lot of time working on himself. He’s been running 90 percent of the scout team offense. He’s been really focusing on learning the playbook, getting himself healthy, and preparing himself for this moment. I will say that about all our quarterbacks—they’ve all been prepared when their number was called, and I don’t expect this to be any different.”

It appears JT Daniels's number is being called at this moment for Georgia. 

We here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com reported last week that sources indicated that JT Daniels received the majority of the reps with the first-team unit, and that he was the favorite to start even last week against Missouri prior to that game being postponed due to COVID concerns. Now, headed into this weekend's contest with Mississippi State, it appears Daniels is in the driver's seat in terms of his chances to start for Georgia. 

