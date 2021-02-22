Best Bets for Georgia's 2021 Season

Preseason bets are floating around in the gambling community for the 2021-2022 college football season. Heisman trophy odds, national title odds, and more are posted.

Going into the upcoming year here are the best bets for Georgia Football ahead of the opening kickoff against Clemson. Take note that we are factoring in the odds of each bet and the likelihood of each. Some of these will be less likely to happen than others, which is how things go in the gambling world.

JT Daniels, Heisman Trophy

This may be the best bet on the entire list, as the odds are posted and when factoring in his competition Daniels has a real shot at the award.

To start, Daniels will have plenty of exposure this year. Not only does he wear red and black and play in the SEC, Georgia also opens the season in a neutral site contest vs. Clemson. If he come out of the gate firing on all cylinders he will hold the early advantage for the award.

Daniels finished last season with an undefeated record as a starter, 4-0. He protected the ball, put up eye-popping numbers, and did everything this Bulldog coaching staff asked him to do. He will have completed two offseasons in the same offensive system and already has a level of familiarity with offensive coordinator and play-caller Todd Monken.

Coming into this year there isn't a clear-cut Heisman favorite, as much of the top talent has exited college football. This is a quarterback's award and at Dawgs Daily, we are buying all of the JT Daniels stock this season.

Kendall Milton, Total Yardage Leader

Not only do we expect Milton to take over the lead back duties this season, but it also is not out of the question for him to lead a star studded Georgia offense in total production this year. He will see the most touches as a running back and has the versatility to stay on the field for all three downs.

Milton has the necessary traits to break onto the scene this year as one of the best backs in all of college football. While many will be looking at the talented tandem of pass-catchers George Pickens and Jermaine Burton, expect Milton to shoulder the bulk of the burden this year on offense.

Kelee Ringo, All-American

While this bet would have the worst odds it could result in the biggest payoff. Sources around the program have spoken very highly of Ringo this offseason, citing his rare physical talents coupled with his knowledge of the defense just one year into the system.

There will obviously be a learning curve once he sees his first game action but if Georgia is going to perform at the level many expect this season they will need their No. 1 corner to play at an elite level.

Georgia, National Title & SEC Championship

Here is a parlay for all Georgia fans, and quite honestly everyone should be in on this one. First of all, in order to win the National Championship, you likely have to run the gauntlet in the SEC. For another, if you run the gauntlet in the SEC you likely are going to be holding the national title trophy come year's end.

These two things have gone hand in hand for the better part of the last 15 years. In a barren SEC landscape, everyone is on a relatively even playing field coming into the year. Georgia actually has the most experience returning to key positions of any SEC power, if not any national power.

If you bleed red and black there is no reason not to take this one. Why bet against your favorite team when you can enjoy one of the most anticipated seasons in Bulldog history with just a little more added on top.