What Georgia Betting Line Tells Us About UGA vs Missouri

Georgia will continue to be massive favorites the remainder of the regular season, the only question is will they cover those spreads.

This Georgia Football program is no stranger to big lines as a favorite, especially this season. They are 6-1 against the spread despite consistently seeing spreads in the high 20's and low 30's this season.

Saturday, Georgia plays host to the (4-4) Missouri Tigers and they are an insane 38.0 point favorite as of Monday morning on SI SportsBook. That line opened north of 39.0 on Sunday afternoon.

It's a higher point spread than Georgia was laying on the road in their 62-0 win over Vanderbilt.

Georgia has an average margin of victory this season of 32 points per game, something that has led to them covering 7 of the 8 betting odds against the spread. They've been favorites in 7 of their 8 games, having been a 3.0 point underdog against Clemson.

It makes you wonder if they are favored by 38.0 points against a .500 SEC opponent like Missouri, what they might be favored by against programs like Charleston Southern and even Georgia Tech. The remainder of the schedule doesn't exactly strike fear those worrying about Georgia slipping up.

Georgia will continue to be massive favorites the remainder of the regular season, the only question is will they cover those spreads.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.