Big Ten Officially Postpones College Football Season

Brooks Austin

The Big Ten was reportedly expected to cancel their fall football season, as reported Monday by the Detroit Free Press, though after thousands of tweets from players and coaches alike expressing their want and borderline need for a college football along with the #WeWantToPlay movement things seem to come to a grinding halt. 

Dan Patrick reported on his show that the 14 conference presidents voted 12-2 to move the season to the spring, only for that report to be debunked several hours later after the news began to spread like wildfire. 

Then Tuesday, the presidents of each respective school met again and according to reports, they have indeed officially postponed the 2020 football season to the spring of 2021, as first reported by Yahoo Sports. 

So, the first Power 5 conference has delayed to the spring and now the chips begin to fall. The Pac-12 is expected to follow shortly after. 

As for what this means for the SEC, several sources we've spoken to reassured Dawgs Daily on SI.com that the program is conducting business as usual. Walk throughs and workouts continued on Monday and they are preparing for an SEC only schedule this fall. 

Though it's going to take other conferences to join the fight to save face. Dawgs Daily can confirm that the SEC officials are actively recruiting the Big 12 and the ACC to continue to play football this fall. The ACC doesn't seem to have any issues, as they've shown signs of continuing to move forward. The Big 12 however is reportedly on the fence. 

