SOURCE: BIG Week Inbound for Georgia

This upcoming week is set to be a major one for the Georgia football program. With potential transfer additions, recruits on campus, and players returning.

The Georgia Football program knew it was going to experience quite a bit of turnover at the defensive back position headed into this offseason. However, despite all the preparation for the departure of players, six defensive backs leaving in one offseason left Georgia in need of some major moves needing to be made in the transfer portal.

They did exactly that with WVU DB, Tykee Smith and former Alabama CB, Brandon Turnage, and according to sources there's growing optimism that former Clemson and All-ACC corner, Derion Kendrick will join that group this week as well.

That's not the stopping point for Georgia's roster movements either. With the injury to George Pickens this spring, head coach Kirby Smart and this Georgia offense were in need of a true number one target and big-play threat entering the 2021 season.

Enter Arik Gilbert. We reported back on April 20th that the former LSU tight end would likely end up in Athens playing for Georgia for this upcoming season and all signs point to that happening this week according to sources.

Gilbert would bring an unprecedented skillset to this Georgia offense. He possesses wide receiver capabilities in a 6'5, 255-pound frame. The addition of the former SI.com Male Athlete of the Year would go a long way in terms of replacing the production and SportsCenter caliber plays that Pickens has become accustomed to over the last several years for Georgia.

That's only the start of things for this Georgia staff as well. Beginning Tuesday, June 1st, high school prospects will be returning to campus for the first time in over 18 months. According to sources, Georgia is expecting North of 200 prospects to be on campus for the first week of June.

It's a time in recruiting unlike any other we've seen to date in college football, and Georgia is kicking it off with a brand $80m new indoor facility that is set to blow these young men away.

It's shaping up to be a major week for this Georgia Football program. So, enjoy!

