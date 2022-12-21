It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

Wednesday, long-time commit Bo Hughley signed his national letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs. A 6'7, 295-pound offensive tackle out of Langston Hughes high school in South Fulton, Hughley has seen some of the best talents the state has to offer during his high school career.

He was a mainstay on the camp circuit as well, taking home several offensive lineman MVP awards at notable, star-studded events during the offseasons.

Hughley joins an offensive line room that has seen quite a bit of turnover at the tackle position and happens to be relatively light in terms of bodies currently on the roster. Warren McClendon is a senior, Broderick Jones is a projected first-round pick, and Amarius Mims could be a first-round pick in the 2024 draft if he handles business in a similar form as Jones. That would leave freshman Earnest Greene as the only scholarship tackle on the roster in a matter of 18 months.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN