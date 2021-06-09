Transfer Left off of UGA Roster Updates

The University of Georgia updated the team roster today involving all of the summer enrollees and new transfers, except for one.

Former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage committed to Georgia in May to transfer to play defensive back.

Following the commitment of Derion Kendrick, former All-ACC cornerback out of Clemson, word started to spread that Turnage is back in the NCAA transfer portal.

Turnage would then come out on Twitter and say, "Relax with the rumors!!!" The tweet from Turnage confused those around the media as there is now no clear answer to what Turnage plans to do or where he plays in 2021.

With the recent updates to Georgia Football's 2021 roster, fans and media alike were looking at the numbers for the transfers and freshmen enrolling this summer; notably absent was Brandon Turnage.

There has been no official word from Georgia or Turnage on his plans this fall. But the recent roster updates not showing Turnage furthers the speculation of a possible second transfer for the former Alabama defensive back.

