What Does Branson Robinson Bring to Georgia Football?

Georgia Football landed their 12th commit on Thursday. With under five months to early national signing day, Georgia still has work to do.

The Georgia Football coaching staff and fans alike received a bit of much-awaited good news on the recruiting trail Thursday, as star running back Branson Robinson pledged his commitment to play for Georgia.

It's the first commitment for Georgia since JaCorey Thomas announced he'd be playing for the Dawgs in college at the end of June.

Robinson is well-known by Georgia fans at this point. Despite the early commitment from fellow running back Jordan James, it's Robinson that has seemingly been the top target at the position in the 2021 class.

So, what does he bring to the Georgia roster upon arrival?

A Fully Developed Player

Squatting north of 600 pounds, bench pressing north of 400, at 5'10, 220 pounds, Robinson is more than physically prepared for college football. There will be no maturation process needed on the physical end of things with this player. Similar to fellow running back Kendall Milton in the 2020 class, Robinson will be one of the more physically imposing running backs on the roster from day one.

Power with Grace

It seems like Robinson's weight room accomplishments are the first thing everyone wants to discuss — obviously because they are extremely impressive. However, this isn't your typical "power back." To be successful in the premier conference in college football as a running back, you've got to be able to make the first defender miss. Robinson's tape is riddled with short-area quickness that leaves defenders tackling air.

Top-End Speed

You've got to be able to make defenders miss, certainly. But you've also got to be able to run away in the open field and that's something that Robinson certainly possesses. According to sources, he's nearing a 4.49 in the forty and 10.7 in the 100-meter dash.

This is a big physical runner that can walk away from defenders as well.

Here's a look at his highlights from his Junior season:

