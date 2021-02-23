Breakout Players for 2021

There are already a few candidates that are primed to break onto the scene for the Bulldogs in the 2021-2022 season.

One of the most important traits of a national championship level team is having a few players rise to the occasion and break out onto the national scene in a major way.

Take the last two national championship teams. LSU and Alabama had multiple superstars break onto the scene in those seasons, elevating their teams to a title in the process. Two Heisman Trophy winners in Joe Burrow and Devonta Smith weren't even in the national conversation for such an award leading up to the season.

Georgia is in the hunt for their first national title since 1980 this year and here are a few players that should come onto the scene who you may not have heard much from before.

Arian Smith, WR

Smith showed signs of electricity a year ago. He didn't dress with the team until the Florida contest, and it wasn't until the South Carolina matchup until Smith caught his first career pass, and of course, it was a 31-yard touchdown in which he completely blew by the Gamecock defender.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense is predicated on having a deep ball burner like Smith. Monken's best offensive year in the NFL was in 2018 when Desean Jackson was healthy and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson averaged 18.9 yards per reception that year, a career-high. Smith can do exactly that for Georgia this season.

Latavious Brini, S

Brini will likely start at STAR this year and could be the X-Factor in the backline of the defense. He played in ten games this season and earned his first career start against Cincinnati, where he made a few key plays in order to secure the Peach Bowl victory for the Bulldogs.

Georgia has a depleted secondary this year with just one starter returning. They need Brini to produce, and quickly at that. He is very physical and impacts games in both the run and pass departments. While his tape is limited to this point, he has put together enough to make Georgia fans think that he can be a stop-gap between STARs.

Lewis Cine fills the Richard LeCounte role, running alleys and being the play-making safety in this defense. Chris Smith gained valuable experience in 2020 with LeCounte's injury. Though it's Brini that needs to make plays consistently this year and play technically sound. They don't need him to be outstanding, but they need him to do his job well in order to make noise come December.

Travon Walker, DL

This year will all about consistency for Walker. Consistency in the level of his play but also the amount of snaps he gets. History has shown us that Walker improves the more snaps he gets, which makes sense. Many were forecasting that this past season would be his breakout year, but with Malik Herring still on the roster, Walker struggled to gain significant playing time.

Walker was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team just two years ago and still has tremendous upside. This will be his first year in a starting role and he could prove to be one of the best edge defenders in the SEC if he adds a secondary pass rush move to his long-arm.

Quay Walker, LB

Just one season ago Georgia had arguably the most prolific linebacker tandem in the country. Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean were two of the top linebackers in the nation in their own right, and paired together they were nearly unstoppable.

Rice is now headed off to the NFL and Dean will fill the top linebacker spot. That leaves Walker to fill the now vacated No. 2 linebacker spot. He is a freak of nature athletically and will blow up plays sometimes purely off of his intangibles.

He does have to fix some core things, like consistently making the proper reads. However, he has one of the best linebacker coaches in the country in Glenn Schumann to continue to develop him.