    • November 1, 2021
    Brock Bowers Named Semifinalist for Mackey Award

    Tight end Brock Bowers has been named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the top tight end across the country annually.
    This season, tight end Brock Bowers has been Georgia's most reliable offensive target and is now a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award.

    Every season, the trophy is given to the top tight end across college football, and Bowers certainly fits that bill. Bowers leads Georgia in all significant receiving statistics, totaling 26 catches for 454 yards and seven touchdowns through seven games.

    Bowers is on pace to have the best single-season output by a Georgia tight end, already producing more touchdowns through the first seven games of his career than every tight end combined over the past four seasons.

    The usage of Bowers symbolizes a shift in the way Georgia will recruit tight ends moving forward. Tight ends coach Todd Hartley is prioritizing in-line tight ends that can play out in the slot. 

    Each new member is taught how to block defensive ends at a high level during their time at Georgia, but Hartley wants them to have dynamic receiving ability before entering the program.

    Offensive coordinator Todd Monken routinely finds ways to get Bowers involved in the flow of the game. The Bulldogs are one of the only teams that run screens for their tight ends, and earlier this year, Bowers even scored a touchdown on a jet sweep.

    He has a legitimate chance to bring home the Mackey Award as a true freshman, an accomplishment that no Georgia tight end has ever done. Bowers is producing at a historic clip even though he did not have a senior year of high school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

