Brock Vandagriff Sees Action Vs Charleston Southern

True freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff is in at quarterback for at home inside Sanford Stadium as the Georgia Bulldogs clash with Charleston Southern. It is senior day in Athens, which means the seniors are honored on the final home game of their career, but it usually ends with younger players getting time, as programs look to promote the future of the team.

Vandagriff's first drive ended in a punt as the Georgia offense went three and out with 9:08 remaining in the game.

Through the first eleven weeks of his freshmen season, Vandagriff's responsibility was to be the scout team quarterback and accurately replicate the quarterback of each team Georgia plays every week. It is the same role current starting quarterback Stetson Bennett once held in 2017 when the Bulldogs were preparing for Oklahoma and the 2017 Rose Bowl.

The former SI 99 Member and No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2021 class, Vandagriff has yet to see the field this year. Though he has flashed against the scout team according to Kirby Smart.

I've seen Brock a lot up close, because he's been the scout team, quarterback, you know, he's simulated, a lot of these guys that we've had. Really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate, competitive, you know, he, he likes going against that defense each day, he doesn't always have the best protection, but we're not hitting him either. So he's done a really good job,

The former five-star quarterback's hard work on the practice field with the scout team is paying off for the second time this season as he sees action in his second college game after playing versus UAB earlier in the year.

