Brock Vandagriff Sees Action Vs Charleston Southern

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Brock Vandagriff Checks In at Quarterback

    A fourth Georgia quarterback is seeing action on senior day.
    Author:

    True freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff is in at quarterback for at home inside Sanford Stadium as the Georgia Bulldogs clash with Charleston Southern. It is senior day in Athens, which means the seniors are honored on the final home game of their career, but it usually ends with younger players getting time, as programs look to promote the future of the team. 

    Vandagriff's first drive ended in a punt as the Georgia offense went three and out with 9:08 remaining in the game. 

    Through the first eleven weeks of his freshmen season, Vandagriff's responsibility was to be the scout team quarterback and accurately replicate the quarterback of each team Georgia plays every week. It is the same role current starting quarterback Stetson Bennett once held in 2017 when the Bulldogs were preparing for Oklahoma and the 2017 Rose Bowl. 

    The former SI 99 Member and No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2021 class, Vandagriff has yet to see the field this year. Though he has flashed against the scout team according to Kirby Smart.

    I've seen Brock a lot up close, because he's been the scout team, quarterback, you know, he's simulated, a lot of these guys that we've had. Really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate, competitive, you know, he, he likes going against that defense each day, he doesn't always have the best protection, but we're not hitting him either. So he's done a really good job, 

    Read More

    The former five-star quarterback's hard work on the practice field with the scout team is paying off for the second time this season as he sees action in his second college game after playing versus UAB earlier in the year. 

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    20211030_RRD_FB_FLA_1270-L
    News

    Brock Vandagriff Sees Action Vs Charleston Southern

    just now
    F35A3830-L
    News

    Vegas Putting Hold On Betting Line on Charleston Southern vs Georgia

    24 minutes ago
    55ADC178-21F5-4D6D-B8B8-8799EEFCDCA4
    News

    JT Daniels in the Game vs Charleston Southern

    1 hour ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-X2
    News

    WATCH: Jordan Davis Scores Touchdown On Senior Day

    2 hours ago
    uga-arkanasas 3526-L
    News

    BREAKING: George Pickens BACK Dressed Out

    3 hours ago
    211002_AJW_FB_ARK_1154-L
    News

    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Charleston Southern

    21 minutes ago
    210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_0938-L
    News

    Final Thoughts: Today is About Health and Development

    4 hours ago
    211002_AJW_FB_ARK_3053-L
    News

    Three Seniors Who Have Made a Big Jump in 2021

    20 hours ago