Broderick Jones Likely Starting, What You Need to Know

Following Jamaree Salyer's injury, Broderick Jones is now the starting left tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Friday, news broke that offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer will miss several games with a foot injury. That puts the spotlight on tackle Broderick Jones, who will get the nod at left tackle.

Georgia is hopeful that Salyer can make a return in a few weeks, but they will be relying on Jones for the time being. This year, Salyer has done an excellent job at tackle, especially considering that he was supposed to move back inside to guard.

Part of the reason Salyer had to play tackle was that the staff felt Jones was still a ways away. Jones entered the program with a lot of hype surrounding him as an SI99 member and SI All-American, though the veteran presence of Jamaree Salyer was the best option to this point of the season.

To his credit, Jones has steadily improved over this year. He has gotten rotational snaps and made the most of them, culminating in an impressive performance against the Auburn Tigers.

Salyer left that game with an injury, meaning Jones was given every-down tackle duties. He made the most of his opportunity, playing with a newfound physicality and edge.

Many felt he could have been the starting left tackle from there on, but the staff decided to roll with the hot hand. Salyer was playing very well on the left side, and they saw no reason to shake things up midway through the year. Additionally, head coach Kirby Smart has been on record with the fact that the staff has liked Salyer's practice reps at tackle far more than his reps at guard.

Georgia's offensive line has rounded into form the past month. Early in the season, they were viewed as a question mark but have silenced their critics, stringing together several dominant efforts in the run game.

The offense has performed well in quarterback JT Daniels' absence largely because this offensive line dominates opponents. They enable Georgia to churn out first downs on the ground, extending possessions and keeping the ball away from opposing offenses.

Salyer was a big part of that equation, and Jones has big shoes to fill moving forward. Georgia's next four games feature some lack-luster defensive line talent, which means he should be able to build some confidence.

If Salyer can't return ahead of the SEC Championship Game, Georgia needs Jones to be at the height of his powers. He has the next month to get his feet wet, and Jones will start laying groundwork come Saturday.

