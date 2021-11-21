Youth Gets Rare Opportunity vs. Charleston Southern

Georgia's depth was tested early against Charleston Southern, which will prove valuable for the Bulldogs down the stretch.

It should come as no surprise that Georgia jumped out to an early lead against Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs tied the school record for points in a half with 49 in the first half of play alone.

Games like these are valuable to both sides. Charleston Southern makes valuable revenue and exposure, while Georgia gets an opportunity to rest key players for postseason runs while developing younger players.

Almost all significant contributors for Georgia were sidelined midway through the second quarter, meaning we saw the depth of Georgia's roster for most of the contest.

The Bulldogs got a few injured players back on the field to acclimate them into the lineup slowly. Wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint saw the field, and both are expected to compete for some rotational snaps down the stretch.

Georgia's early first-half lead allowed for four quarterbacks to see action in the dominant senior day win, Daniels, being the most efficient out of the backups, completing seven of his twelve passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Beck, on the other hand, had a touchdown and an interception, going 5/10 passing for 77 yards.

True freshman Brock Vandagriff finished the game for Georgia with no completions or rushing yards.

Young talent like Xavian Sorey, Smael Mondon, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson got extended run at linebacker on a roster that could potentially lose all three starters from this year's roster heading into next season.

Rotational players saw extended time, which in turn will build confidence. Running back, Kenny McIntosh had one of his best games on the season and has already carved out a small role in the offense since returning from a hamstring issue midway through the season.

While many complain about these "cupcake" games, Georgia was able to do many worthwhile things that will serve them well in the long term. Young players got needed game reps, super seniors got opportunities to end their careers on a high note, and injured players made their way back.

They came away from this game without suffering any major injuries and allowed their starting units to rest. Georgia will get another opportunity to do this next week against Georgia Tech before gearing up for the conference title game.

